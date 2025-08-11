EPFO's PDUNASS partners with NID Ahmedabad to introduce 'design in governance'

New Delhi: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), which comes under the retirement fund body EPFO, has partnered with National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad to introduce design in governance.

The initiative has emphasis on future-centric and human-centric approach for bringing design in governance, the labour ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, PDUNASS, in association with the NID, organised a one-day training programme on Introduction to design thinking.

PDUNASS Director Kumar Rohit underscored that EPFO's stakeholders -- pensioners, wage workers, and small businesses -- require context-sensitive service design.

"This collaboration with NID mirrors our vision to train officers not just to manage processes, but to lead reforms that improve citizens' experiences," he said.

Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthy said "design thinking" appears abstract, and the success of this initiative will depend upon practical outcomes it brings in decision making approaches.