EPFO rolls out centralised pension system in all regional offices

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has completed the Centralised Pension Payments System (CPPS) rollout in all its regional offices across the country that will benefit over 68 lakh pensioners, the Labour Ministry said on Friday.

The CPPS is a paradigm shift from the existing pension disbursement system that is decentralised, with each zonal/regional office of EPFO maintaining separate agreements with only 3-4 banks, the ministry explained in a statement.

Under CPPS, a beneficiary will be able to withdraw pension from any bank and there will be no need for to visit the bank for verification at the time of commencement of pension, and the amount will be immediately credited upon release, it stated.

January 2025 onwards the Centralized Pension Payments System will also ensure disbursement of pension throughout India without any need for transfer of pension payment orders (PPO) from one office to another even when the pensioner moves from one location to another or changes his bank or branch, it said.

This will be a great relief to pensioners who move to their hometown after retirement.

The first pilot of CPPS was completed in October last year in Karnal, Jammu, and Srinagar regional offices with the pension disbursement of about Rs 11 crore to more than 49,000 EPS pensioners, a ministry statement said.

The second pilot was taken up in November in 24 regional offices where about Rs 213 crore pension was disbursed to more than 9.3 lakh pensioners, it stated.

According to the statement, in a landmark move towards enhancing pension services, the EPFO completed full-scale rollout of the new CPPS under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in December.

About Rs 1,570 crore pension was disbursed to more than 68 lakh pensioners pertaining to all 122 pension-disbursing regional offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation for December 2024.

Announcing the successful rollout, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The full-scale implementation of the CPPS across all regional offices of EPFO is a historic milestone. This transformative initiative empowers pensioners to access their pension seamlessly from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country.”

The minister said the CPPS eliminates the need for physical verification visits and simplifies the pension disbursement process.

“The CPPS is a testament to our commitment to modernise EPFO services and ensuring convenience, transparency, and efficiency for our pensioners.

“With this rollout, we are setting a new benchmark in pension service delivery, aligning with the vision of a tech-enabled and member-centric EPFO,” he said.

EPFO is continuously working towards improving services for EPS pensioners and new Centralized Pension Payments System system is a major reform in this direction, Mandaviya added.