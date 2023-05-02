EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26
New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26, 2023. In order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till 26th June, 2023, according to a statement.
To facilitate this process, online facility has been made available. agencies
