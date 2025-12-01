EPFO disposes of nearly 99% of higher pension applications: Min

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed nearly 99 per cent of all applications seeking higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in the Lok Sabha that EPFO acted swiftly to implement the Supreme Court’s November 4, 2022 judgment allowing eligible members to opt for higher pension. An online system was created, enabling 17.49 lakh joint-option applications to be submitted by July 11, 2023. Of these, employers forwarded about 15.24 lakh applications to EPFO by January 31, 2025.

As of November 24, 2025, nearly 99 per cent of these applications have been disposed of. EPFO has issued 4,27,308 demand letters, though 34,060 cases were later found ineligible due to non-payment of the required amount. About 2,33,303 applicants have deposited the demand/consent amount—96,274 still in service and 1,37,029 already retired.

Among retired applicants, 1,24,457 pension payment orders (PPOs) have been issued, while 12,572 are under finalisation.

The minister clarified that the pro-rata pension calculation method under Para 12 of EPS is equitable for both wage-ceiling and higher-wage pensioners, and the Supreme Court found no issue with it.

EPS 1995 is a defined contribution–defined benefit scheme funded through an 8.33 per cent employer contribution and 1.16 per cent central government support on wages up to Rs 15,000 per month. The fund, which showed an actuarial deficit as of March 31, 2019, is valued annually.

The government is also providing a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month under EPS-95. Karandlaje said the Centre remains committed to ensuring maximum benefits for workers while safeguarding the fund’s long-term health.