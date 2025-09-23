EPFO adds 21.04 lakh net members in July, up 5.55%

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025, registering an increase of 5.55 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest payroll data released on Tuesday.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025, mainly on account of growing employment opportunities, increasing awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programs, a labour ministry statement said.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 per cent in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives, the statement added.

EPFO added 5.98 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 61.06 per cent of the total new subscribers added in July 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the 18-25 age group for July 2025 was approximately 9.13 lakh, reflecting a growth of 4.09 per cent from the previous year in July 2024, indicating that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.