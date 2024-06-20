EPFO adds 18.92 lakh members in April

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added a record 18.92 lakh net members in April, payroll data released on Thursday showed.

The addition during the month is the highest since the first payroll data was published in April 2018, a labour ministry statement said.

An increase of 31.29 per cent was registered in net member addition during April as compared to March 2024, it stated.

According to the statement, EPFO’s provisional payroll data released on Thursday highlights that it has added 18.92 lakh net members in April.

Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 10 per cent in net member addition.

The surge in membership can be attributed to various factors, including increased employment opportunities, a growing awareness of employee benefits, and the effectiveness of EPFO’s outreach programmes, the statement said.

The data indicates that around 8.87 lakh new members have enrolled during April 2024.