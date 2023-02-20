EPFO adds 14.93 lakh members in December

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 14.93 lakh subscribers in December 2022, which was over 2 per cent higher compared to the net addition a year ago, the labour ministry said

on Friday.

The provisional payroll data of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) released on Monday highlighted that the body has added 14.93 lakh members in the month of December, 2022.

Year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 32,635 in net membership addition in December, 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of 2021, the ministry said.