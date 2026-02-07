EPCH welcomes India-US trade pact framework

NEW DELHI: The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) has welcomed the India–United States Joint Statement announcing a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming commitment to the broader US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched on February 13, 2025.

The framework, agreed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to expand balanced market access, strengthen supply chains and deepen economic security ties.

EPCH Chairman Dr Neeraj Khanna said the framework marks a key step towards a more predictable trade relationship. He noted that handicrafts, particularly home décor and artisanal products referenced in the framework, would benefit from greater clarity on tariffs, non-tariff barriers and standards facilitation. With the US accounting for nearly 40 per cent of India’s handicraft exports, Khanna said the indication of an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin goods provides relief amid earlier uncertainties.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director General and Chief Mentor, EPCH, said the framework’s focus on non-tariff barriers, conformity assessments and rules of origin would help reduce friction, especially for MSMEs. He added that the council would engage with stakeholders to assess product-specific implications as the Interim Agreement is finalised.

Vice Chairman Sagar Mehta said the reciprocal nature of the agreement signals mutual trust and urged exporters to enhance quality, compliance, packaging, delivery timelines and production planning to meet U.S. market expectations. Executive Director Rajesh Rawat said EPCH would accelerate exporter enablement through market intelligence, compliance support and capacity building to translate the framework into tangible export gains.

India’s handicraft exports stood at Rs 33,123 crore ($3.9 bn) in 2024-25, with exports to the US at Rs 12,814.73 crore ($1.52 bn).