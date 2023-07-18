EPCH to organise GI Fair India 2023 at India Expo Centre from July 20 to 24

Greater Noida/ Delhi NCR: Globally, the GI (Geographical Indication) tag is given to products that have distinct qualities and tradition linked to their place of origin. India boasts of many such rarities of which 440+ are registered GI Tagged products and GI Fair India, brings together the largest congregation of products and authorized producers from this list.

So, expect to see, experience and buy from the most comprehensive gathering of such exhibitors, ever to be brought together under one roof. Find unique and authentic products in materials & wares, foods & ingredients, nature & wellness, handicrafts & handloom, home & collectibles and ethnic wear & accessories.

GI Fair India 2023 will be held at the world class expo facility - India Expo Centre, Greater Noida Expressway from 20 to 24 July, 2023. It is organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), supported by the Ministries of Commerce & Industry, Textiles; CIPAM-Cell for IPR Promotion and Management and Geographical Indications Registry Department, Controller General of PDTM. Besides exhibitors from the several states and union territories of India, participating organisations include Tea Board of India; Spices Board India; Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority; Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO); Uttarakhand Handloom and Handicraft Development Council (UHHDC); Uttarakhand Organic Commodities Board; Goa State Council for Science & Technology, Govt. of Goa and many others.

Sharing the concept of the fair, Dileep Baid, Chairman, EPCH, said, “an experience in itself, this show offers a common platform to find Muzaffarnagar Gur; Sambhal Horn Craft; Mainpuri Tarkashi; teas, Gamosa and Muga silk from Assam; traditional moirang phee (garments) from Manipur to Jamnagari Bandhani, Kutch shawls, and surat zari craft from Gujarat; bidriware and Illkal sarees from Karnataka to Bomkai sarees; Pattachitra and Konark stone craft of Odisha; Blue Pottery, Sanganeri hand block printing and Bikaneri bhujia of Rajasthan; Gulabi Meenakari, Banaras brocade and Lucknow Chikan craft from Uttar Pradesh to tezpat, aipan art and Munsyari razma from Uttarakhand, Kangra tea, Chamba Rumal and Kullu Shawls from Himachal Pradesh to Allepy green cardamom, Vedic era mirror and navara rice from Kerala amongst many others. Each rare and each original and choices are plenty.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Neeraj Khanna, Vice Chairman – EPCH said exhibitors at the fair will share backgrounds and stories about their products, crafts and hand skills. India GI Fair aims to connect these invaluable native products, aptly called Legal Local, to connoisseurs and clientele in India as well as the global market.”

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman IEML shared, “globally, the GI (Geographical Indication) tag is given to products that have distinct qualities and tradition linked to their place of origin. Due to diversity in culture, heritage and topography, each region of India boasts of many such rarities, some still unknown to general populace. At the GI Fair India, it is a carnival like opportunity to immerse in as well as experience so much variety and buy what one likes.”

RK Verma, Executive Director, EPCH further informed, “India GI Fair also makes business sense in a unique way. It is a place to broaden one’s horizons with unique products as well as crafts. Here one can see and source India’s best nurtured treasures, traditions and rarities. Curated with an ambition to take these to the world markets, this show offers buyers, an opportunity to carve their niche too.” The fair will also include theme areas highlighting GI clusters & hubs, Live demonstration of GI products, Knowledge seminar on Introduction to Export Business, Unlocking Packaging Convenience for Export Target Markets, Enriching Panel discussion on GI tagged handicrafts an effective tool for promotion of traditional products, on the spot quiz contest for visitors, Award Ceremony etc.

Plan your visit for this unique opportunity to experience the diverse cultural icons and famed traditions from across India; one can register in advance at www.gifairindia.in. If it is GI, it’s Authentic and it is here - at GI Fair India 2023! Fair would be open from 10 am to 7 pm on all 5 days, entry Free.