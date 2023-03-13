EPCH to hold 55th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair from March 15 to 19

Greater Noida: The upcoming 55th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), is scheduled from March 15 to 19, 2023 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway. “Slated to be bigger and spectacular in its Spring format, the show is structured with 16 gigantic halls, housing 14 major display segments of Home, Fashion, Lifestyle, Textiles and Furniture. The product assortment will feature housewares, home furnishing, furniture, gifts and decorative, lamps and lighting, Christmas & festive decor, fashion jewellery & accessories, spa & wellness, carpets and rugs, bathroom accessories, garden accessories, educational toys & games, handmade paper products & stationery and leather bags. With a new range of handicrafts and gifts products, collectively they offer a full spectrum of thoughtfully curated concepts and products at a single platform,” shared Raj Kumar Malhotra, Chairman, EPCH.