Environment Ministry scientist listed in top 2% scientists of world

New Delhi: Among the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) scientists Dr. Rajesh Prasad Rastogi has been included in the list of top 2 per cent Scientist across the world. Recently Stanford University, USA has listed top ranked Scientists in the World, in different field of Science. As per report of Stanford University, USA published by the World’s leading publisher Elsevier as Elsevier Data Repository on September 16, 2024, Dr. Rastogi, who is currently working as a Scientist at Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, New Delhi, has been included in the list of top 2 per cent scientists from across the world.

