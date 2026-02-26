‘Entire 11,790 MHz telecom spectrum available for auction worth Rs 2.1L cr’

New Delhi: The entire 11,790 MHz of spectrum recommended to be put up for auction would be valued at around Rs 2.1 lakh crore at the reserve price if fully taken up, sources said after telecom regulator TRAI’s suggestions on the modalities for bidding of radiowaves.



Sources further said that overall, the spectrum is 19 per cent cheaper than prices recommended in 2022.

According to sources, if the entire spectrum - 11,790 MHz - is assigned in the auction, it would be worth Rs 2.1 lakh crore at the base or reserve price.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday recommended auctioning the entire available radiowave spectrum, while proposing lower entry barriers for new players and a uniform 35 per cent spectrum cap to safeguard competition in the telecom sector.

While urging the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reclaim spectrum held by telecom companies undergoing insolvency, Trai proposed halving the net worth criteria for new entrants from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore per licensed service area (and from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast) to encourage more participation.

All available spectrum, across nine frequency bands, should be put to auction in the forthcoming bidding, the telecom regulator recommended.

While the reserve or base price is lower than 2022 auctions for most LSA (Licensed Shared Access) and band combinations, in a few cases, it is higher than the previous sale.

In its recommendation that spans the modalities for spectrum auctions, such as applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, and associated conditions for spectrum bids, Trai said the DoT should immediately reclaim spectrum held by providers undergoing insolvency and include those airwaves in the upcoming auction.

“The entire available spectrum in the 600 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands should be put to auction in the forthcoming auction,” Trai said on Tuesday.