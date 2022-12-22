Ensure OBC representation in top management of PSUs: Parl Panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has asked the Centre to ensure representation of other backward classes (OBCs) in the board of directors of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Canara Bank, noting that their top management body have no one from the community.

In its reports, the panel also observed a shortfall in the OBC representation in the non-executive category in the BSNL and said a similar scenario is there in the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) as well in the executive and non-executive categories both, asking the communications ministry to address the issue "at the earliest" and take steps to ensure implementation of reservation policy "in letter and spirit".

The committee took note of four positions lying vacant in the Gas Authority of India Limited's (GAIL) board of directors and asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take up the matter "at appropriate level" to ensure representation of the OBCs in the top management body of the public sector unit. "The Committee feels that it is imperative to give due representation to the OBCs for the sake of social inclusion in the board of directors," it said.

The parliamentary committee on the OBC tabled four separate reports in Parliament on Wednesday along with its recommendations on the "measures taken to secure representation of the community members in employment and their welfare" in the AAI, BSNL, GAIL and Canara

Bank.