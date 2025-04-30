Enira & WHS host high-impact panel discussion on ‘Water for Health Equity’

New Delhi: In a significant stride toward advancing water security and public health, Enira, in collaboration with the World Health Summit (WHS), hosted a high-impact panel discussion on “Water For Health Equity: Uniting Policy & Industry for a Resilient Future” at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Two dynamic discussions held during the event, moderated by Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO of Enira, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN Advisor.

The first panel, “Flowing Reforms: Water Governance and Health Equity,” focused on legal frameworks and institutional mechanisms that uphold the right to water for health. Eminent speakers included Ashok Meena, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (Ministry of Jal Shakti), Shalabh Kumar, Former Member of Delhi Jal Board, Nitin Bassi, Senior Programme Lead at CEEW, Dr. Sangeeta Thatai of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Dr. Saarthak Bakshi, Founder & CEO of RISAA IVF and NEOS Angeles. Discussions centered around flagship government programs such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The second panel, “From Source to System: Innovating Water for Public Health,” spotlighted cutting-edge innovations and systemic approaches being pioneered in the water sector. Panellists Dr. Chakrapani Chatla (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Dhruv Kohli (HCL Software), Rizvaan Singh Mann (Amchem Products Pvt. Ltd.), and Nitin Bassi (CEEW) shared insights on smart water management solutions, ESG-compliant practices, decentralised purification systems, and the scaling of PPP models to amplify reach

and impact.