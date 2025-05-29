Engineers India registers record order inflow of `8,214 cr in FY25

New Delhi: In a significant year of strategic transformation, Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has redefined its position as a catalyst of India’s industrial and energy aspirations while setting unprecedented financial and operational records. The state-owned engineering consultancy major, headed by Chairman & MD Verika Shukla, registered a record order inflow of Rs 8,214 crore in FY25, taking its order book to an all-time high of Rs 12,400 crore. This financial robustness, marked by a standalone net profit of Rs 465 crore, demonstrates EIL’s nimbleness in managing competitive markets and its dual mandate: maintaining leadership in hydrocarbons while leading India’s decarbonisation and self-reliance initiatives.

Although hydrocarbons continue to command a 55 per cent portfolio chunk of EIL, the firm is transforming quickly into a multidisciplinary giant. An astonishing 36 per cent of new orders currently come from third-generation infrastructure such as energy-efficient data centres, topflight academic complexes, and state-of-the-art scientific laboratories. This shift marks EIL’s transformation from an oil-and-gas expert to an integrated solutions leader in sustainable infrastructure, green energy, and defence technology. Globally, EIL registered a record high global order intake of Rs 1,077 crore, reflected in the commissioning of Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery and strategic projects in Mongolia, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The company is strengthening its UAE presence, converting its Abu Dhabi office into a regional base for Middle Eastern and North African markets.

EIL has become a key player in India’s clean energy value chain. The firm is concluding Assam’s first-of-its-kind bamboo-based 2G ethanol facility, a joint venture with the capacity to process 500,000 tons of bamboo every year to generate 180 kiloliters per day (KLD) of ethanol along with furfural and acetic acid, to start operations in Q2 FY25. In parallel, EIL is constructing India’s first bio-aviation fuel plant with MRPL and CSIR-IIP and has commissioned a 10 MW green hydrogen unit in Jaipur. Its re-entry in marine engineering through Petronet LNG’s tanking projects and progress in offshore LNG infrastructure further establish it as a multisector energy leader.

Technological sovereignty and digital edge EIL’s evolution into a technology pioneer witnessed 27 patents and 3 trademarks being registered in FY25, indigenous engineering designs having now registered for international deployment. A thorough digital revamp has completely digitised engineering and procurement functions, with AI-based tools such as Detect Technologies’ safety analytics improving operational accuracy.