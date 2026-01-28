Energy security in focus at India Energy Week 2026, Goa

GOA: India Energy Week 2026 kicked off in Goa with a dynamic focus on partnerships, ongoing investments, and global collaboration amid a rapidly changing energy landscape shaped by geopolitical uncertainties. Leaders from the policy and industry sectors engaged in high-level discussions, emphasising that energy security, affordability, and sustainability depend on pragmatic policies, sustained capital flows, and stronger international cooperation.



A prominent ministerial panel on opening day addressed the mounting pressures on global energy systems driven by rising demand from emerging economies and the swift energy transition. Speakers highlighted that there’s no one-size-fits-all pathway; instead, each nation must shape its energy strategies based on its unique priorities, especially in times of geopolitical tension and shifting trade dynamics.

India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that India has resiliently navigated recent global disruptions by diversifying energy sources, expanding supplier networks, and implementing impactful reforms. He stressed that the focus should be on adding energy options rather than abrupt replacements, supported by realistic pathways, international collaboration, and predictable markets.

Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson called for trusted partnerships and diversified supply chains in today’s fragmented global trade environment, expressing a keen interest in boosting energy cooperation with India in LNG, oil, gas, and critical minerals. Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, warned that despite the explosive growth of renewables, global energy demand will keep rising. He pointed out risks like underinvestment, grid constraints, and concentrated supply chains that could threaten energy security.

The opening session reinforced the importance of investment and teamwork. Puri highlighted India’s proactive approach—opening new exploration opportunities, hosting licensing rounds, and introducing policies to attract global investors—alongside efforts to expand LPG coverage and improve access to clean cooking fuels. UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber cautioned that underinvestment remains the greatest threat to global energy stability, reaffirming the UAE’s long-term partnership with India, with ADNOC playing a key role as a reliable supplier.

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised India Energy Week as a powerful platform that turns innovative ideas into tangible actions, outlining Goa’s ambitious plan to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. Overall, India Energy Week 2026 positioned India as a confident and responsible leader in the global energy arena, underscoring that international collaboration, innovation, and sustained investment are vital for a resilient and inclusive energy transition.