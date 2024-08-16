Empowering the future: Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyoti scholarship awards to talented SC girl students

Noida: The 78th Independence Day was marked by a special event at the Canara Bank Noida Regional Office. The occasion saw the distribution of the Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyoti Scholarship to talented girl students, reinforcing the bank's commitment to social welfare and educational empowerment.

Presiding over the event as the chief guest, District Social Welfare Officer Satish Kumar provided financial assistance in the form of scholarships to several talented SC girl students from various government schools across the district. The event was also graced by the presence of LDM Indu Jaiswal, who delivered an inspiring address to the gathered students and their parents.

Indu Jaiswal highlighted Canara Bank's dual role in both banking and social responsibility. She emphasised that the bank, known for its robust support in the banking sector through easy accounting and loan schemes, also plays a crucial role in nurturing the academic aspirations of underprivileged students. "Through these scholarships, we aim to ensure that these bright young girls can continue their education with enthusiasm and without financial hindrance," she said.

Adding to this, Satish Kumar praised Canara Bank's efforts not only in advancing the nation's financial sector but also in supporting the youth, who are the pillars of India's future. He connected this initiative to the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dreams of a developed India by 2047, with the youth at the forefront of this transformation.

The joy and satisfaction were palpable among the students, as their faces lit up upon receiving the scholarships. This initiative not only provided them with the necessary financial support but also filled them with a renewed sense of encouragement and determination to pursue their studies with vigour.