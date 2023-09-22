Employees of pvt billing firm terminated for meter reading discrepancies, says PSPCL

Patiala: After the enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) found discrepancies in readings being taken by the meter readers, employed by an outsourced billing company, the company terminated the employment of the meter readers and other employees held responsible for the discrepancies.

Chief Engineer (Enforcement) Er. Hira Lal Goyal said that after the matter of wrong readings being recorded by the meter readers of the M/s Competent Synergies Pvt. Ltd., a private billing company, came to his notice, the directions were issued to the teams of different zones to carry out checkings in different circles of their respective zones.

He shared that in central zone Ludhiana, eight squads carried out checking in four circles and found that employees of the pvt firm were found responsible for concealing readings, recording incorrect readings, and other irregularities.

Therefore, 22 meter readers, two circle managers and a zonal manager of M/s Competent Synergies Pvt. Ltd were terminated from their jobs. Similarly, the enforcement wing of Jalandhar re-checked the meter readings of the consumers the next day of the readings recorded by the meter readers and found discrepancies.