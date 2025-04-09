Employees can now generate EPFO UAN via face authentication

New Delhi: Employees subscribing to social security schemes of the EPFO can now generate universal provident fund account number (UAN) and related services through face authentication, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

He also announced full notification of six districts of Bihar – Araria, Saharsa, Aurangabad, Banka, East Champaran and Gopalganj — under ESIC, which will bring about 24,000 additional insured persons under the ambit of social security schemes of ESIC.

Mandaviya stated that EPFO has introduced enhanced digital services for UAN allotment and activation using face authentication, marking a significant step towards contactless, secure, and fully digital service delivery for crores of members. He stated that now the employee can directly generate UAN using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) using the Umang Mobile App. Any Employer can also use the same Umang App to generate UAN using Aadhaar face authentication for any new employee.

To generate UAN, an employee will have to open the UMANG App and follow steps on UAN Allotment and Activation through Face Authentication. After Aadhaar-based verification, UAN will be generated and sent by SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the Aadhaar database. The Employee can download the UAN card from the UMANG App or Member Portal.