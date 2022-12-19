Elon Musk voted out as Twitter boss in poll

New York: Twitter users voted on Monday for Elon Musk to quit as head of the social media giant in a poll the technology tycoon ran on his future and promised to abide by its results.

A total of 57.5 per cent voted "yes" after the 51-year-old billionaire asked his 122 million followers whether he should stand down. Over 17 million votes were cast in the poll that began on Sunday evening and ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative, CNN reported.

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.

He tweeted on Sunday: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll". "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk added in a later tweet.

In the past, Musk has obeyed Twitter polls. He's fond of quoting the phrase "vox populi, vox dei", a Latin phrase that roughly means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion and taking over as the CEO in late October, Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, has journeyed from one controversy to the next.