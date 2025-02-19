Elon Musk launches updated Grok-3 AI chatbot

Washington: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, showed off the updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire has said is the “smartest AI on Earth,” Bloomberg reported.

Across math, science and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 beats Alphabet’s Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model, Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4o, the company said via a live stream on Monday. Grok-3 has “more than 10 times” the computing power of its predecessor and completed pretraining in early January, Musk said in a presentation alongside three of xAI’s engineers.

“We’re continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvements,”

Musk said.

The company introduced a new smart search engine with Grok-3, calling it DeepSearch. DeepSearch is a reasoning chatbot that expresses its process of understanding a query and how it plans its response. It includes options for research, brainstorming and data analysis, the demonstration showed.

Grok-3 is rolling out to Premium+ subscribers on social media platform X immediately. The company is starting a new subscription called SuperGrok for the Grok mobile app and Grok.com website.