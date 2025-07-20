Electronics exports up 47% in Q1, US, UAE & China top destinations

New Delhi: The US, UAE, and China have emerged as the top three export destinations for India’s electronics sector during April-June quarter of 2025-26, according to the commerce ministry data.

The Netherlands and Germany are other major export destinations for the country’s electronic exports.

During April-June this fiscal, the exports rose by 47 per cent to $12.41 billion, the data showed.

“This geographical spread highlights India’s growing integration into the global electronics supply chain and underscores the country’s emergence as a credible alternative manufacturing hub in Asia,” an official said.

The US remains India’s largest export destination, commanding a 60.17 per cent share, followed by the UAE (8.09 per cent), China (3.88 per cent), the Netherlands (2.68 per cent), and Germany (2.09 percent).

The data also showed that the US remains the dominant export destination for India’s ready-made garments (RMG). It accounted for 34.11 per cent of shipments.

The US is followed by the UK (8.81 per cent), the UAE (7.85 per cent), Germany (5.51 per cent), and Spain (5.29 per cent).

During April-June this fiscal, exports of RMG of all textiles rose to $4.19 billion as against $3.85 billion in the same quarter last fiscal.

“These figures reflect India’s continued competitiveness in the global apparel market, backed by its skilled manufacturing base, diversified product offerings, and growing reputation for quality and compliance,” the official said.

India’s RMG sector, a key pillar of the textiles industry, recorded a 10.03 per cent growth during FY25 at $15.99 billion compared to $14.53 billion in FY24.

Similarly, marine exports grew by 19.45 per cent to $1.95 billion during April-June this fiscal.

In 2024-25, these exports rose marginally by 45 per cent to $7.41 billion.

The revival in these exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal is largely attributed to robust demand from key markets such as the US, which remains the largest importer with a 37.63 per cent share.

It was followed by China (17.26 per cent), Vietnam (6.63 per cent), Japan (4.47 per cent), and Belgium (3.57 per cent).

Diversification in product offerings, improved cold chain logistics, and compliance with international quality standards have been instrumental in sustaining India’s competitive edge in the global seafood market.

A closer look at India’s export performance across electronic goods, RMG, and marine products reveals a common thread - strong reliance on mature, high-value markets.

“The US consistently emerges as the leading destination across all three sectors, underscoring its position as India’s most critical trade partner,” the official said.