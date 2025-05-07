‘Electric PV retail sales up by 56.87%’

new delhi: Total electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India grew by 56.87 per cent in April this year to 12,233 units compared to 7,798 units in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by FADA.

Tata Motors continued to lead the market with 4,436 units of electric PVs sold last month, although JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are catching up with 3,462 units and 2,979 units respectively, as per the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations data collated as on May 2, 2025.

In the same month last year, Tata Motors retailed 5,177 units of electric PVs, JSW MG Motor India 1,268 units and M&M 668 units.