Electric car retail sales zoom over 2-fold to 15,329 units in Sep: FADA

new delhi: Electric car retail sales zoomed over two-fold in September with Tata Motors leading the segment with registrations of 6,216 units, according to the data shared by dealers’ body FADA.

Overall electric passenger vehicles sales rose to 15,329 units last month as compared with 6,191 units in the year-ago month.

Tata Motors retailed 6,216 units, an increase of 62 per cent as compared with 3,833 units in September 2024.

JSW MG Motor registered 3,912 units last month, an increase of over three-fold as compared with 1,021 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 3,243 units in September as against 475 units in the year-ago period.

It was followed by BYD India with 547 units; Kia India with 506 units; Hyundai Motor India with 349 units; BMW India with 310 units and Mercedes-Benz India with 97 units.

Besides, Tesla India also pitched in with retail sales of 64 units last month. Two-wheeler retail sales rose to 1,04,220 units in September as compared with 90,549 units, an increase of 15 per cent.

In the segment, TVS Motor led the space with retail sales of 22,509 units. It had sold 18,256 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy took second and third positions with retail sales of 19,580 units and 18,141 units, respectively, last month.

Ola Electric was at fourth position with 13,383 units followed by Hero MotoCorp with registrations of 12,753 units in September.