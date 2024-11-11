EKI powers carbon credit payments to dairy farmers via NDDB

New Delhi: In a landmark event for the dairy industry of India, dairy farmers from Rajasthan and Assam received first-ever payments from carbon credits accrued due to carbon credits generated with the support of EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) under the manure management program of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Sustain Plus Energy Foundation (SPEF) in Anand, Gujarat.

The momentous occasion was that of NDDB’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations graced by esteemed guests, including Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, who also did the distribution of the carbon credit money to the farmers. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj; SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj; George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Minority Affairs were also present along with Raghavjibhai Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cow-Breeding and Fisheries, Govt of Gujarat and Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Cooperation, Govt of Gujarat, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI and Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB at the occasion. This marked a revolutionary advancement in sustainable agriculture and farmer-centric initiatives held at the NDDB’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

EKI played a crucial role in this achievement by providing end-to-end support for the registration, verification, and trading of carbon credits within the NDDB’s biomethanation program.

Through our collaboration with NDDB and SPEF’s Manure Management Programme, more than 1,000 dairy farmers from 9 locations across 7 states are now reaping the financial rewards of their sustainable practices, receiving payments that bolster their income and livelihoods, while also catalysing India’s net zero transition. EKI is also committed to collaborate with NDDB for future projects that NDDB is planning to execute.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director, EKI Energy Services Ltd, said, “The distribution of the payments accrued from carbon credits by Home Minister Shah, emphasizes the importance of such initiatives for India in enhancing farmers’ economic stability. We are proud that EKI is among the foundation stones of this ecosystem in the country.”

Meenesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, NDDB said “NDDB’s unique biogas-based manure management model inspired by Prime Minister’s vision of Waste to Wealth ensures multiple benefits to dairy farmers in terms of clean cooking fuel, additional income from sale of slurry and use of slurry based organic fertilisers manufactured by their own cooperative institutions. While ensuring environmental benefits, it is now resulting in additional income to farmers through carbon credits too.”