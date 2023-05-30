EIL secures business worth `4,700 crore in FY2022-23

New Delhi: During FY 2022-23, EIL had secured business worth around Rs 4,700 crore as against the order value of around Rs 1,650 crore in FY 2021-22. In the ongoing financial year, the company has already secured business worth around Rs 650 crore with a whopping share of more than 30 per cent from the international market. This shows a strong start for this fiscal in terms of business growth for the organisation.

The overall order book status of the company, however, as of March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 9,079 crore including go ahead of around Rs 1,600 crore out of which 9 per cent of the order value is contributed by the private sector projects.

Mega project implementation in the oil & gas sector has been EIL’s core business. Vizag Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) of HPCL, HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project (HRRL), Capacity expansion project of IOCL-Panipat, Cauvery Basin Refinery (CBR) project for CPCL with the combined capital outlay of around $20 billion are some of the recent testimonies of EIL’s mega project implementation in the domestic market.

Some of our mega projects in the oil and gas sector is nearing completion. On domestic front, Vizag Refinery Project is currently at the advanced stage of commissioning having the state-of-the-art croreude Distillation Column designed and implemented by EIL with highest energy efficiency in terms of energy number acroreoss the world.

Mechanical Completion of Kochi Refinery - Palakkad section of the Kochi-Salem LPG Pipeline project has been achieved. EIL is providing EPCM services for Kochi-Salem LPG Pipeline with 1.53 MMTPA capacity, for M/s Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt. Ltd. (KSPPL), a joint venture company of IOCL & BPCL. This pipeline system will evacuate LPG from Kochi Refinery and transport imported LPG from IOCL Jetty at Puthuvypeen to a number of LPG bottling plants of IOCL & BPCL enroute to Odayemproor/Palakkad/Coimbatore/Erode/Salem.

Chhara LNG Terminal (HPLNG) have also achieved Mechanical Completion. EIL was entrusted with the PMC services for the LNG Terminal Project (HPLNG).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Methanol plant (500 TPD) at Namrup in Dibrugarh of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) on 14th April 2023. EIL provided services as LEPCM consultant for this project. APL will supply methanol to other states as well as export to neighbouring countries. There are several other projects being implemented by EIL that are on the verge of completion. These projects with combined worth of multibillion-dollars clearly demonstrate EIL’s strong domestic presence in the oil & gas sector.