EIL inks MoU with ARAMCO

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has inked an MoU with Aramco Asia India Pvt Ltd (AAI) to explore the opportunity of close cooperation in respect of commercial feasibility and business potential of setting up a branch office as per range of services provided by EIL. The MoU was signed by Atul Gupta, Director (Commercial), EIL and Jamal Al Enazy, Director of Aramco Asia Procurement & Supply Chain Management in presence of C&MD, EIL - Vartika Shukla, Vice President of Saudi Aramco Procurement Department, Khalid Al Hajri and MD of AAI, Abdulrahman Y Althukair.