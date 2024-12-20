EIL hosts Technical Conclave to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee

New Delhi: Engineers India Limited (EIL) proudly hosted its Technical Conclave 2024 in New Delhi. On this occasion, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri shared his words of wisdom through video conferencing. Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi also extended his best wishes to Team EIL on this momentous occasion.

The event was inaugurated by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, GoI in presence of Chairman & Managing Directors (CMDs), Managing Directors (MDs), Directors on Boards of EIL’s stakeholders, Captains of the industry and Delegates from across the industrial sectors.

C&MD EIL, Vartika Shukla welcomed the distinguished delegates from the industry in this conclave and shared the glimpse of EIL’s evolution from its inception since 1965. Marking its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, EIL’s Coffee Table Book and a customised My Stamp were launched by the Secretary, MoPNG at the event in the presence of Col. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle and captains of the Indian energy industry, reflecting six decades of innovation, excellence, and contribution to India’s energy and related sectors.