EIL enters into 60th year of service to nation

New Delhi: This year, EIL entered into the 60th year of its dedicated service to the Nation and the company is proud of its contribution towards the growth and development of the hydrocarbon sector in the country.

The company’s financial performance demonstrates resilience and robust financial stability. For the fiscal year under review, the organisation’s turnover amounted to Rs 3,232 crore in which the Consultancy and Engineering segment contributed Rs 1,454 crore, while the Turnkey segment delivered Rs 1,778 crore. Notably, the Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 357 crore from Rs 342 crore and the Earnings Per Share rose to Rs 6.35, up from Rs 6.09, underscoring the enhanced value that the company generates for its shareholders.

It is worth noting that the consolidated profit for FY2023-24 surged to Rs 445 crore, marking a 29 per cent rise from the Rs 346 crore achieved in the previous year. This growth is indicative of our strong performance and our adeptness at capitalizing on opportunities.

As a majority government-owned PSU, EIL has a strong dividend policy which is one way of generating wealth for the shareholders. To date, the company has distributed Rs 4,340 crore in dividends, including Rs 3,105 crore to the Government of India. During FY2023-24, EIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share and a Final dividend of Rs 1 per share which is subject to shareholder approval in this Annual General Meeting. This reflects the organization’s commitment to delivering consistent returns to its shareholders while reinforcing its stature as a leading corporate entity. During the fiscal, EIL’s order inflow reached Rs 3,406 crore, reflecting its prominent market presence. The order book, as on March 31, 2024, stood at Rs 7,823 crore, and within this substantial inflow, the domestic segment emerged as a growth driver, contributing Rs 2,907 crore. This includes a diverse range of OBE/LSTK assignments valued at

Rs 2,111 crore.