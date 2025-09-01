Eight of top-10 cos lose `2.24 lakh cr in mcap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,24,630.45 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC faced erosion from their market valuation, while TCS and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 70,707.17 crore to Rs 18,36,424.20 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation eroded Rs 47,482.49 crore to Rs 14,60,863.90 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked Rs 27,135.23 crore to Rs 9,98,290.96 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dropped Rs 24,946.71 crore to Rs 10,77,213.23 crore.

The valuation of LIC fell Rs 23,655.49 crore to Rs 5,39,047.93 crore and that of SBI dived Rs 12,692.10 crore to Rs 7,40,618.60 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance declined Rs 10,471.08 crore to Rs 5,45,490.31 crore and that of Infosys edged lower by Rs 7,540.18 crore to Rs 6,10,463.94 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 11,125.62 crore to Rs 11,15,962.91 crore. The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,318.98 crore to Rs 6,24,991.28 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance

and LIC.