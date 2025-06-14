‘Efforts are underway to contain ongoing gas leak’

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in a statement on Friday said, the efforts are currently underway to contain the ongoing gas leak from

the RDS#147A well, located near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The crisis management team from ONGC is actively working at the site, deploying necessary equipment to bring the situation under

control.

Essential fluids required for the suppression process have been prepared, and the next phase of operations is set to begin at dawn on Saturday. Due to the presence of gas, access to the site is being strictly limited to authorised operational personnel only.