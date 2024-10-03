EET Fuels secures $650 mn financing facilities

New Delhi: EET Fuels, owner of UK's Stanlow oil refinery, on Thursday said it has secured $650 million in financing and trade credit financing facilities for its decarbonisation plans. "This demonstrates market confidence in the company's decarbonisation strategy," the firm said in a statement.

Essar Energy Transition (EET) Fuels is setting a new global benchmark for industrial decarbonisation, becoming the first low carbon process refinery as it will reduce emissions by 95 per cent by the close of the decade. Industrial carbon capture and use of blue hydrogen are at the heart of the company's strategy. The facilities secured to support this strategy include $150 million from ABN AMRO Bank, extension and upsizing HCOB and UMTB facility to $200 million for receivable financing, and a trade credit financing for $300 million with an international oil company.

The firm did not reveal details such as coupon rate and tenure. "EET Fuels' continuing operational improvement and delivery of its energy transition strategy, including the creation of a major UK energy transition hub at Stanlow, is central to these new relationships," the statement said.