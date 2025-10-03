EESL appoints Chandra Sekhara Reddy as its National Advisor

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has appointed A Chandra Sekhara Reddy as its National Advisor for Govt Affairs & Media. Reddy received his appointment letter from EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit on October 3. In his new role, Reddy will spearhead awareness and stakeholder engagement initiatives, coordinate with state agen-cies, and promote energy efficiency programmes with a strong focus on Mission LiFE, PM Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative for sustainable lifestyles. He will also support EESL in organising national and global conferences on energy efficiency and advanced technologies. With 30 years in communication strategies for power sector, Reddy earlier served as Media Adviser at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency & CEO of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission.