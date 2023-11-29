Education to play key role in NITI Aayog’s vision document for 2047: CEO NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about $30 trillion by 2047 and education has a separate role in it. One of the important points in this include that by 2047 we aim to target half a million foreign students in India. “We should become the global provider of education by improving our quality, brand value and improve our rankings,” he added.

Addressing the 18th edition of ‘FICCI Higher Education Summit 2023’, he asserted that there is a need to create more educational cities in India. He further urged the private sector to further expand the higher education eco-system in the country and ensure more international students are attracted to India along with encouraging domestic students also to study in India. “We need to be more innovative in the higher education sector. We need to focus on revamping the educational system so that the students are industry ready,” he emphasized.

“Technology is going to blow up the higher education sector. The universities have to embrace AI in a big way to stay relevant and competitive,” Subrahmanyam said. The Indian universities, higher educational institutions have a period of 25 years to exploit the potential of India’s demographic dividend, he added.

FICCI-EY knowledge report 'Transformation of Indian Higher Education: Strategies to leapfrog', was released during the inaugural session.