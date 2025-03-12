Edible oil imports fall 8% to 8.85 lakh tonnes in Feb

New Delhi: India’s edible oils import fell 8 per cent annually to 8,85,561 tonnes in February this year, according to Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) data. Imports of edible oils stood at 9,58,852 tonnes in February 2024.

The SEA data showed that imports of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oil) during February fell 7 per cent to 8,99,565 tonnes compared to 9,65,852 tonnes in February 2024. This includes 8,85,561 tonnes of edible oils and 14,004 tonnes of non-edible oils.

“Notably, this is the lowest monthly import since May 2020, when imports fell to 7,20,976 tonnes due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” SEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the first four months of the oil marketing year 2024-25 (November 2024-February 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 48,07,798 tonnes, an increase of 4 per cent from 46,38,963 tonnes in the same period of the preceding oil year.