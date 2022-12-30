EDFC's Bhaupur-Khurja section scales new heights in freight movement

New Delhi: The 351 km Bhaupur- Khurja section on the EDFC alignment has scaled new heights in freight movement during the last two years of commissioning. The section was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29, 2020.

During this time 35216 trains have plied in both the UP & DN directions with 25,670 trains plying in 2021-22 and 9546 trains plying in 2020-21. A total of 27,835.72 Million GTKM (Gross Tonne Kilometre) freight was carried in these 2 years with 19,173.86 Million GTKM in 2021-22 & 8,661.86 Million GTKM in 2020-21 respectively.

Correspondingly, A total of 13,780.32 Million NTKM (Net Tonne Kilometer) was carried in these two years with 9,987 Million NTKM in 2021-22 and 3,793.32 Million NTKM in 2020-21.

The average speed of coal rakes in excess of 60 kmph across EDFC (as opposed to 28 kmph over IR) has resulted in mobility improvement of coal movement from the coal fields in the eastern part of India to the Northern Thermal Power Houses. This came as a big relief and helped avert a potential power crisis during peak summer of 2022.

Improvement of average speeds of both Passenger & Freight trains over North Central Railways & other connected zones, enhanced availability of empty rakes, locos & crew, de-congestion of routes improved mobility, throughput, loading are some of the benefits due to this

commissioning.