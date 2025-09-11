ED registers fresh case against RCom

new delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its ongoing money-laundering probe against the group companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, with the registration of a fresh case against Reliance Communication Limited (RCom) for an alleged Rs 2,929 crore loan fraud with the SBI, official sources said.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED’s equivalent for a police FIR, has recently been filed by the federal probe agency, taking cognisance of a CBI complaint registered on August 21, the sources said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the premises of RCom and the residence of Ambani in Mumbai on August 23 as part of this SBI-linked investigation.

The accused in the latest ED case are the same as in the CBI FIR, which included RCom-Mumbai, its director Anil D Ambani, unidentified public servants and others on the basis of a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).