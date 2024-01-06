ED concludes searches in Religare Finvest case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of funds worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said.

The agency had launched the raids on Friday and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of Religare Finvest Limited , M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

The raids ended Saturday. Officials said “incriminating” documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Enforcement Directorate officials, basis a complaint made by the present management of Religare Finvest Limited, wholly owned subsidiary company of Religare Enterprises Limited and pursuant to the ongoing investigation with respect to Corporate Loan Book, collected relevant information/ documents on January 05, 2024 to expedite the investigation as per request made by RFL recently.”