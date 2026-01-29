Eco Survey calls for tackling rising digital addiction as it hits academic performance, productivity

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the rise in digital addiction, the Economic Survey 2025-26 called for comprehensive interventions to address the problem, which is adversely impacting academic performance, workplace productivity, and mental health of youth as well as adults.

The Survey report tabled in Parliament on Thursday identified digital addiction as a rising problem impacting mental health of youth and adults, and discussed measures taken by various countries, including Australia, China, South Korea and called for several interventions besides ongoing efforts of various government departments.

It said digital addiction among youth has become a significant public health concern worldwide, prompting regulatory, therapeutic, and educational responses from governments, health institutions, and civil society.

"With near-universal mobile/internet use among 15-29-year-olds, access is no longer the binding constraint; the focus needs to shift to behavioural health considerations such as the rising problems of digital addiction, quality of content, wellbeing impacts, and digital hygiene," the Survey said.

Several countries such as Australia, China, South Korea, Brazil, France, Spain, Finland, Japan, and states in the US, have taken stringent measures to check the problem of digital addiction.

"A major challenge in addressing digital addiction in India is the lack of comprehensive national data on its prevalence and mental health effects. This hinders targeted intervention, resource allocation, and integration of digital wellness into national mental health strategies," the Survey said.

It said the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), led by NIMHANS and commissioned by the Health and Family Welfare ministry is expected to generate empirical and actionable insights into the prevalence of mental health issues in the Indian context.

"Developing a comprehensive set of indicators is essential to assessing the multi-dimensional effects of digital addiction interventions," the Survey said.

It said key metrics to compile data may include usage patterns (average recreational screen time), health outcomes (sleep quality anxiety and stress levels), academic and workplace performance (attendance and task completion), and safety concerns such as cyberbullying, online scams, and exposure to real-money gaming.

The Survey said while digital access fuels learning, jobs, and civic participation, compulsive and high-intensity use can impose real economic and social costs, ranging from lost study hours and reduced productivity to healthcare burdens and financial losses resulting from risky online behaviours.

It said research on digital addiction has shown distinct risks and mental health consequences among the youth.

"Social media addiction is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress, with multiple Indian and global studies confirming its high prevalence among those aged 15-24," the Survey said.

It said compulsive scrolling and social comparison are particularly linked to anxiety and depressive symptoms. The World Health Organisation has included Gaming Disorder as an International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

WHO has defined "Gaming Disorder" as a a pattern of gaming behaviour --"digital-gaming" or "video-gaming", characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

The Survey said "Gaming Disorder" shows evidence of causing sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable. Online gambling and real money gaming present evidence of harm, including financial stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, the Survey said.

"Finally, streaming and short video compulsion carry evidence linking binge-watching and endless video loops to poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration, and heightened stress. Together, these findings underscore the multifaceted nature of digital addiction and its significant impact on mental health," the Survey added.