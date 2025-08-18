EBID gets $40 mn credit from Exim Bank for Africa projects

New Delhi: The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and the Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) reinforced their long-standing partnership with the signing of a commercial credit line agreement of $40 million.

The agreement was signed by Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID and Ashok Kumar Vartia, Chief Executive of India Exim Bank, at the London branch of India Exim Bank.

India Exim Bank has consistently fostered enduring trade and investment partnerships that connect Indian capabilities with the developmental priorities of African countries.

Collaborations with financial institutions in Africa form a vital pillar of these partnerships, particularly in light of the growing uncertainities and resultant challenges to trade.

The President of EBID, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, commended India Exim Bank for its continued commitment to partnering with the ECOWAS sub-region for the realization of development projects geared towards improving outcomes for vulnerable populations.