Eastman hosts ‘Power of One’ event for unconventional energy solutions

Jaipur/ New Delhi: Moving towards the unconventional energy solution, 400 channel partners from Haryana and Rajasthan came on the same platform to nurture possibilities for the upcoming times in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan recently. Eastman Auto & Power Ltd, a leading company specialising in last mile e-mobility solutions, continued energy solutions, and solar rooftop solutions, provided the platform- titled “Power of One”.

The participants also stressed on strengthening relationships, product awareness, and business strategy alignment.

The event aimed to foster growth and market expansion, providing a platform for insightful discussions and presentations on Eastman’s latest product range and plans.

The conclave deliberated by experts was also part of the event, highlighting the company’s dedication to building strong partnerships and expanding its presence in the region. Further, the channel partners who attended had qualified for the Eastman Monsoon Bonanza Scheme on Inverters and Batteries, a testament to their commitment and performance.