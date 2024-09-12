Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. strengthens leadership team to accelerate growth in solar rooftop and e-mobility solutions

NEW DELHI: Eastman Auto and Power Ltd. (EAPL) has announced key additions to its leadership team at its Elevate 2024 event, as the company positions itself for future growth in Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions and Solar Rooftop Solutions. The leadership meet, themed "Elevate," marked a milestone with the newly strengthened senior leadership team collaborating on strategies to drive innovation and accelerate Eastman's journey as a market leader.



EAPL reported a turnover exceeding Rs. 3,600 crores in FY 2023-24, reflecting a 40% growth in revenues compared to the previous financial year. The company has set an ambitious target to achieve Rs. 10,000 crores by FY 2025-26, with a sharp focus on expanding its Solar Rooftop Solutions business alongside its core Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions segment. This growth will be supported by strategic investments in new power electronics manufacturing facilities for solar inverters, technology partnerships, and participation in advanced chemistries for energy storage.

To support these goals, Eastman has appointed seasoned industry veterans to critical leadership roles:

Ashok Jain has been named Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Jain will oversee finance, accounts, banking, treasury, commercial operations, and taxation, driving robust financial management essential for EAPL’s sustained growth.

Mantosh Kumar takes on the role of Vice President of Finance Planning & Analysis. He will play a key role in shaping Eastman’s financial strategy, focussing on profitability, investor relations, and exploring new business segments.

Daulat Sati will serve as service head, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction.

Nirvikar Sharma joins as the Sales Head—India 1 for the Continued Energy Solutions business, where he will lead market growth efforts in his region.

Sunil Sood has been appointed Sales Head—India 2 for the Continued Energy Solutions business, focussing on expanding EAPL’s business through his expertise in network and distribution.

Ritesh Srivastava assumes the role of Vice President of Supply Chain Management, overseeing Eastman’s supply chain operations and warehouse management.

Bhupinder Singh will serve as Vice President of Exports, where his international business acumen will help expand Eastman’s global footprint.

Sudham Ravinutala takes on the position of Chief Marketing Officer. His strategic insights and deep understanding of products and consumer behaviour will be instrumental in advancing Eastman’s brand presence.

Commenting on the new appointments, Shekhar Singal, Managing Director of Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., said, “As we look ahead, we envision ourselves as global players and leaders in Solar Rooftop Solutions and Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are deeply committed to delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders. The recent structural and organisational changes are pivotal in advancing our strategic goals. The strengthened leadership team significantly enhances our capacity to innovate, streamline operations, and respond swiftly to market demands. By cultivating a culture of excellence and harnessing the 625 man-years of expertise our leaders bring, we are well-positioned to establish ourselves as a market leader in the energy and storage sector.”