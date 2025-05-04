‘Earnings, Indo-Pak tensions to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: The US Fed interest rate decision, trading activity of foreign investors and quarterly earnings from corporates would largely drive the momentum in the equity market this week, analysts said.

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack will also remain on investors’ radar, they added.

Optimism over a potential trade agreement with the US and sustained FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) inflows helped markets end the last week on a positive note. But market experts said that due to the fragile global environment amid geopolitical tensions and the ongoing tariff war, investors are not betting big on equities.

Among macroeconomic data announcements this week, HSBC services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) would be watched by investors.

On the corporate earnings front, prominent companies including M&M, Coal India, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and Titan would announce their quarterly results during the week.

Globally, updates related to tariffs and trade will also be watched closely, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,289.46 points or 1.62 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 307.35 points or 1.27 per cent.