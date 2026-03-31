DVK foundation launches scholarship for EWS students at BGIS, Vrindavan

New Delhi: DVK Foundation has been established with the primary objective of supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) by providing them access to quality education and opportunities for academic and personal growth.

DVK foundation introduces a special scholarship for EWS students at Bhaktivedanta Gurukula and International School (BGIS), Vrindavan which is ranked no.1 Boarding school in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This initiative provides financial support, study materials, and awards to help bright students achieve academic excellence and build a brighter future. In this regard an MoU has been signed recently between DVK Foundation and BGIS.

Under this initiative, selected students, known as DV Kapur Scholars, will receive support in the form of study materials, uniforms, laptops, and awards to help them excel academically. The foundation aims to encourage meritorious students and provide them with the resources needed for their educational growth.

The scholarship includes several benefits such as an Annual Merit Award of up to Rs 20,000 for selected students of Classes VIII, IX, and XI, based on school recommendation and foundation approval. This programme has been started from the academic session 2025–26 and will continue until the student graduates. The school will manage the funds responsibly and disburse them according to the agreed conditions. DVK foundation congratulates to all the selected students—aim high and make the most of this valuable opportunity.