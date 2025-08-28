DVK Foundation announces Energy Innovation Awards in two categories

New Delhi: The D V Kapur (DVK) Foundation, established by the family of D V Kapur—Founder Chairman of NTPC and former Secretary to the Government of India in Ministries of Power, Heavy Industries and Chemicals & Petrochemicals, has announced the institutionalisation of the DVK Foundation Energy Innovation Awards, a pioneering initiative aimed at recognising and rewarding breakthrough contributions in India’s energy sector.

The awards, which will be presented annually, will make their debut at a special ceremony on September 9, 2025, marking the 97th birthday of D V Kapur, Founder Chairman of NTPC and former Secretary to the Government of India, in Delhi NCR.

The awards are being introduced in two categories—two prizes of Rs 1,00,000 each for young innovators under the age of 38, and one prize of Rs 10,00,000 for a significant technological advancement open to all age groups. For the inaugural edition, nominations have already been received from some of the country’s most prestigious institutions and organisations including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, NIT Rourkela, CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum, UrjanovaC Pvt. Ltd, NTPC NETRA, MNNIT Allahabad, CSIR–NIIST Thiruvananthapuram, CSIR–CECRI Chennai, and IIT Jodhpur.

The evaluation process is overseen by a distinguished jury chaired by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, and comprising eminent leaders such as Dr. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi; R V Shahi, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Power and Chairman, India Power Forum; Ajay Shankar, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Distinguished Fellow, TERI; Vikram S Mehta, Former Chairman, Shell India and Chairman, Brookings Institution; Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Ex-Director (R&D), Indian Oil Corporation; and Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance.