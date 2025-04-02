DVC reports record power generation & revenue in 2024-25

Kolkata: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has posted its second-highest thermal power generation on record, producing 43,667 million units (MU) in the financial year 2024-25. The state-run power utility also reported a record revenue collection of Rs. 25,320 crore, with an annual collection efficiency of 109 per cent.

DVC’s thermal generation reached 43,370 MU, with a plant load factor (PLF) of 75.7 per cent. Solar power generation also hit an all-time high of 16.8 MU. The corporation received 28.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal, its highest ever, and produced 4 MMT from its captive Tubed coal mine in Jharkhand.

Infrastructure upgrades included commissioning new substations and expanding the transmission network. The corporation also met 100 per cent Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliance, advancing its green energy goals. DVC’s achievements were recognised with multiple awards, including the CII National Award for Energy Management and the Best Thermal Power Station Award from the Central Board of Irrigation and Power.

With major expansion plans underway, including new capacity at Koderma and Raghunathpur, DVC aims to strengthen its role in India’s energy transition.