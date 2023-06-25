DVC organises int’l conference ‘iPSSDG 2023’

Kolkata: A two day International Conference on “Innovations in the Power Sector towards Sustainable Development Goals (iPSSDG) 2023” was organised by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) at Kolkata from June 23 to 24, 2023. The Conference provided a platform for exchange of innovative ideas and thoughts between industry experts and academia to create power in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for our future generations.

The Conference witnessed over 125 presentations, including some distinguished international keynote deliberations, and about 400 delegates from across the globe gathering to share ideas for a Cleaner and Greener Planet.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson , Central Electricity Authority and ex-Officio Secretary to the GoI graced the occasion as Chief Guest by joining through VC.

Some of the most eminent and distinguished dignitaries who graced the occasion as Guests of Honour were Avinash Kumar — IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Govt. of Jharkhand and Board Member, DVC; Atul Prakash — Principal Director, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Kolkata; Dr. Tripta Thakur — Director General, NPTI; Mukesh Chowdhury — Director (Marketing), Coal India Ltd.

The Chairman, DVC — R N Singh; Member Technical, DVC, M Raghu Ram; Member Finance, DVC, Arup Sarkar and Member Secretary, DVC - Dr. John Mathai accompanied the distinguished guests in the inaugural session held on

June 23, 2023.