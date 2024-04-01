DVC achieves ground-breaking milestones in fiscal 2023-24

Kolkata: DVC, a leading integrated power utility celebrates and announces another year of remarkable and outstanding performance in FY2023-24.

DVC has achieved highest cumulative generation in its 75 year history, by registering 44314.6 MU in FY 23-24, which includes 44125.5 MU of thermal, 180 MU of hydel and 9.1 MU of solar generation.

DVC achieved highest thermal generation at 76.81 per cent PLF in FY24 which is the highest in last ten years and well ahead of the national PLF of 68 per cent. Most of the its plants have run at more than 80 per cent PLF in FY 2023-24.

DVC has achieved coal production of 1.52 MMT in FY 2023-24 from its captive coal mines at Tubed, Latehar with 346 coal rakes despatched this year. DVC started generating power through co-firing of biomass pellets with coal.

The company installed Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system in its various plants. FGD system was commissioned in MTPS Unit #7 and is in service since January, 2024 making it the first plant in Eastern Region to have both FGD and De-Nox systems running.

DVC utilized 108.26 per cent of ash generated from coal based thermal plants.

The Billing & Cumulative Collection of DVC’s power sale revenue in FY24 marked a significant improvement by a rise of 3.12 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively (provisional) over the last financial year.