Duty-free import of yellow peas till February

new delhi: The government has extended the import of yellow peas without duty and MIP till February next year.

However, the imports are subjected to registration under online Import monitoring system, with immediate effect, for all consignments where Bill of Lading (Shipped on Board) is issued on or before February 28, 2025.

“Import of yellow peas...is free without the MIP condition and without port restriction, the directorate general of foreign trade stated.