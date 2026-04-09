DSPM Korba East secures 3rd position in FY26

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd (CSPGCL) has achieved a major milestone, with its Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Thermal Power Station (DSPM) at Korba East securing third position nationally for FY2025-26.

Congratulating the team, Energy Secretary and Chairman Dr. Rohit Yadav praised the officers and em-ployees for their outstanding performance. Managing Director S K Katiyar said the ranking, based on a report by the Central Electricity Authority, reflects efficient management and consistent maintenance practices.

The 2x250 MW DSPM plant achieved a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 91 per cent, significantly exceeding the 85 per cent benchmark set by the Central Electricity Authority and the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission. The plant generated 3,981.22 million units of power during the year, up by 248 million units from the previous fiscal.

CSPGCL also ranked third among 33 power utilities in the CEA’s annual evaluation, placing it in the top category nationwide. Katiyar said the achievement has strengthened the company’s standing in India’s energy sector and reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence. Commissioned in 2007-08, DSPM has a total installed capacity of 500 MW. The plant reported strong efficiency metrics, including low specific oil consumption of 0.178 ml per unit and an all-time low net heat rate of 2606.49 kcal/kWh.